Xiaomi Announces Redmi K50 Series’ Official Launch Date

The year 2022 is expected to bring brilliant gadgets and tech reveals. Additionally, consumers have set the bar quite high for expectations, especially for smartphones coming this year.

The Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi, gave us one after another impressive smartphone launch last year, and this year too, we expect nothing less. For some time now, Xiaomi has been working on the next-generation Redmi K-series smartphones and now the company has finally confirmed the official launch date via a teaser posted on the Chinese social media site, Weibo.

The teaser hints that the upcoming Redmi K50 and K50 Pro smartphones will be officially launched in February 2022.

Previous leaks suggested that the display of the Redmi K50 series will support a high refresh rate and will house a centrally placed hole-punch selfie camera.

Redmi K50 Pro’s Leaked Specs

However, in a recent post, the company confirmed that powering the K50 Pro will be a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The company further claims that this battery will charge from 0 to 100% in just 17 minutes.

According to previous rumors and leaks, under the hood, the smartphone will house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and it will even have a dual vapor chamber liquid cooling for twice as powerful heat dissipation. Rumors further suggest that the Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition will feature the Dimensity 8000 SoC.

It’s worth a mention here that the company already offers 120W fast charging on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphone, however, for the first time this feature is being introduced as part of the Redmi K series.

According to previous leaks, the Redmi K50 series would come preinstalled with MIUI 13 and will make use of an in-display fingerprint sensor. Another report suggested that the vanilla Redmi K50 smartphone is expected to feature a 48 MP primary camera, while the Pro version is said to be equipped with a 50 MP main sensor. Furthermore, the top-of-the-line Redmi K50 Pro+ is believed to come with a 108 MP rear camera.

There’s no news as of yet on the pricing of this upcoming smartphone but we expect to hear more about its specs in the coming days.