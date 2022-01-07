Advertisement

Hashim Amla Reminds the World of How Good Mohammad Asif Was [Reactions]

Published Jan 7, 2022

While Pakistan has produced some of the best fast bowling talents in the history of cricket, very few come close to the natural talent of the former pacer, Mohammad Asif.

Asif is highly regarded as one of the most talented fast bowlers in the history of cricket and troubled some of the best batters across the world in his short but eventful international career.

Former South African opener, Hashim Amla, recently discussed the skill of Mohammad Asif and stated that Asif was the most dangerous bowler he faced during his career. The video of Amla’s interview went viral on Twitter as the cricketing fans reminisced the wasted talent of Asif.

Watch the interview here:

The video garnered over 3,800 likes and 1,000 retweets as Pakistani cricket fans talked about how Asif could have had a legendary career if not for spot-fixing. Let’s have a look at some of the reactions:

