Hashim Amla Reminds the World of How Good Mohammad Asif Was [Reactions]

While Pakistan has produced some of the best fast bowling talents in the history of cricket, very few come close to the natural talent of the former pacer, Mohammad Asif.

Asif is highly regarded as one of the most talented fast bowlers in the history of cricket and troubled some of the best batters across the world in his short but eventful international career.

Former South African opener, Hashim Amla, recently discussed the skill of Mohammad Asif and stated that Asif was the most dangerous bowler he faced during his career. The video of Amla’s interview went viral on Twitter as the cricketing fans reminisced the wasted talent of Asif.

Watch the interview here:

Hashim Amla on Muhammad Asif.pic.twitter.com/b90oDnCtGG — Zak (@Zakr1a) January 6, 2022

The video garnered over 3,800 likes and 1,000 retweets as Pakistani cricket fans talked about how Asif could have had a legendary career if not for spot-fixing. Let’s have a look at some of the reactions:

It seems the only person who never appreciated how special Muhammad Asif's gifts were was Muhammad Asif https://t.co/ZBPIb4oqvM — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) January 6, 2022

I say this to whoever’s willing to listen…people always bang on about Amir because of his age (and he was good), but Asif. Maaaahn. Asif was the bigger loss. The most *talented* ‘fast’ bowler of the 21st Century. https://t.co/Hg3IHUIy4I — Tez (@tezilyas) January 6, 2022

This fills me with so much sadness as he had the world at his feet and decided to lob it into the garbage bin https://t.co/rMVLVdVRJa — Noordad Aziz (@Noordad) January 6, 2022

Potential to be one of the great bowlers. Tragic waste of talent https://t.co/O2HBuIhHKU — NH (@_NH_13) January 6, 2022

Lesson to learn: You can go places, if you keep yourself from a timely greed for a greater good that follows https://t.co/xUMFSikbeu — Ubaid Khan Yousafzai (@thelamesurgeon) January 6, 2022

Just hurts listening to stuff like this… what a waste https://t.co/sbsi3wqKAj — Afnan Tayyeb (@AfnanTayyeb) January 6, 2022

I've always said this: Mohammad Asif was once-in-a-generation, and his loss was one of the biggest ever to cricket and fandom, let alone to Pakistan. I still watch videos to understand how he used to do the things he did, and get lost in the sheer artistry. Magic, as Amla says. https://t.co/5ykX7TEgbw — Sairam Krishnan (@_sairamkrishnan) January 7, 2022