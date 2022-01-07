PCB to Administer COVID-19 Booster Shots to PSL 2022 Players

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the national team players and staff members will get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots within the next few days. The booster shots vaccination process will start at the National High-Performance Center in Lahore on Friday.

Advertisement

Every player associated with the Pakistan national team will get the Pfizer booster shot in order to further protect them from the virus. Members of Pakistan’s women’s team and the support staff have already gotten their booster shots.

PCB revealed that every player will get the booster shot prior to the start of the upcoming seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in order to prevent the spread of the virus once the league starts.

The previous two editions of the tournament were affected due to the virus which led to postponement and change in venue. PCB is adamant that PSL 7 will be held entirely in Pakistan and the league will go through without any delays. They have laid out a blueprint of the COVID-19 SOPs that will be implemented to deal with any outbreak in the team camps.

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Wins Big in PCB Awards 2021 [List]

PSL 7 is scheduled to commence from 27 January with the first phase of the tournament being held in Karachi while the second phase will take place in Lahore.

You can also check the complete PSL 2022 schedule here!