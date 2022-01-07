Huawei Launches Affordable Enjoy 20e With an In-House SoC

In October 2021, Huawei launched the Enjoy 20e with a dual camera and the Helio P35 chipset. The company has now officially announced the latest version of the handset with a different SoC.
Most of the specs of the latest version are similar to the older one.
Design & Display
The Huawei Enjoy 20e features a 6.3-inches IPS LCD with HD+ resolution. The smartphone features a water-drop notch panel with a narrow-edge design and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner for added security.
The Enjoy 20e is available in three different colors: Black, Purple, and Green.
Internals & Storage
The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 710A chipset and packs 6GB RAM with internal storage capacities of 128GB.
Camera
The Huawei Enjoy 20e features a dual camera with a 13MP primary and a 2MP depth-sensing sensor. While the selfie camera of the smartphone features an 8MP sensor.
Battery & Pricing
The handset includes a 5,000mAh battery pack and is available for a retail price of CNY 1,399 or $220 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Huawei is also offering a discounted CNY 50 or $8 off on the device.
The smartphone can be purchased via various authorized stores across China.
Huawei Enjoy 20e Specifications
- Chipset: Kirin 710A
- CPU: Octa-core
- GPU: PowerVR GE8320
- OS: HarmonyOS 2.0
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE
- Display: 6.3 inches, IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels
- Memory
- RAM: 6GB
- Internal: 128GB
- Card Slot: microSD
- Camera
- Rear: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8 MP, f/2.0
- Colors: Black, Purple, and Green
- Fingerprint Sensor: Yes
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, Charging 10W, Reverse charging 6W
- Price: $220