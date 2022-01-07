Huawei Launches Affordable Enjoy 20e With an In-House SoC

In October 2021, Huawei launched the Enjoy 20e with a dual camera and the Helio P35 chipset. The company has now officially announced the latest version of the handset with a different SoC.

Most of the specs of the latest version are similar to the older one.

Design & Display

The Huawei Enjoy 20e features a 6.3-inches IPS LCD with HD+ resolution. The smartphone features a water-drop notch panel with a narrow-edge design and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner for added security.

The Enjoy 20e is available in three different colors: Black, Purple, and Green.

Internals & Storage

The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 710A chipset and packs 6GB RAM with internal storage capacities of 128GB.

Camera

The Huawei Enjoy 20e features a dual camera with a 13MP primary and a 2MP depth-sensing sensor. While the selfie camera of the smartphone features an 8MP sensor.

Battery & Pricing

The handset includes a 5,000mAh battery pack and is available for a retail price of CNY 1,399 or $220 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Huawei is also offering a discounted CNY 50 or $8 off on the device.

The smartphone can be purchased via various authorized stores across China.

Huawei Enjoy 20e Specifications