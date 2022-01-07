Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 Revealed With Dual Screens

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 saw a lot of new smartphones and gadgets. For Lenovo, one of the many highlights during the show was the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop.

A third-generation laptop, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus features an 8-inch secondary display with a 17-inch main screen.

The second panel of the ThinkBook has been shifted to the keyboard deck and transformed into a full-color LCD screen. The 8-inch 800×1280 LCD screen uses an integrated digitizer layer and includes support for a stylus.

The main screen of the laptop features a 17.3 inch IPS display with 3K resolution.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 runs on Windows 11 with various orientations and options. Powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core processor, the ThinkBook features 32GB RAM and a 69WHr battery pack.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will be available from May 2022 with a starting price of $1,399.

Other products highlighted at CES 2022 by Lenovo included the ThinkBook and ThinkCentre family of business-oriented laptops.

The ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 is compatible with a “Wireless Multi-Device Charging Mat” that can recharge Qi-compatible devices while powering the laptop. Whereas, the ThinkCentre Neo lineup is made up of three desktop systems for both small and medium business needs.