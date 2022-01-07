PM Imran Terms His Tenure as an Economic Success Story

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has likened his government’s three years in power to “an economic success story” despite a surging current account deficit and the worsening rupee, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said that his government has done exceptionally well despite inheriting a colossal circular debt, vicious anti-export policies, unsustainable fiscal conditions, and a less competitive business environment from the previous government’s tenure.

While chairing a meeting of the Macro Economic Advisory Group in Islamabad on Friday (today), the PM said that Pakistan’s GDP is set to grow exceeding four percent regardless of its worst-ever liquidity crisis in 2018 and facing issues like economic difficulties due to COVID-19, high commodity prices in the global market, and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

His remarks contrast sharply with the broader economic outlook that has been hurt by the rupee’s worst year in 2021 while a huge import bill has exacerbated the current account. The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves also recently dropped to under $18 billion.

The increasing current account deficit has heightened the pressure on the Pakistani rupee which has lost 14 percent of its value against the US dollar since its peak in May last year.

Pakistan’s trade deficit increased to $25 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2021-22 (July-December) as compared to $12.363 billion in the same period of the fiscal year 2020-21, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).