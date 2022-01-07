Updated World Test Championship Points Table After South Africa’s Win Over India

India’s loss in the second Test match against South Africa has widened the gap between them and Pakistan on the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) World Test Championship points table.

Advertisement

After losing the Centurion Test, South Africa fought back strongly to win the Johannesburg Test by 7 wickets on the final day of the game on Thursday.

ALSO READ Shane Warne Exposes Pakistani Captain Who Offered Him $200,000 for Match Fixing

India now has 53 points on the WTC points table. The loss led to a reduction in point’s percentage by 9 percent, widening the gap between India and 3rd ranked Pakistan.

Moreover, Bangladesh’s historic Test win over World Test Champions, New Zealand, has earned them 12 valuable points, lifting them to the 6th spot from the bottom of the table.

Further, South Africa has also improved their position, and are now ranked fifth with as many points, but a better point percentage due to a lesser number of losses.

ALSO READ Tapmad Gets Live Streaming Rights for PSL 2022

Meanwhile, Australia is still at the top of the table with three consecutive wins over England in the ongoing Ashes series. They have 36 points and 100 percent of points.

Advertisement

Here are the current standings of the ICC World Test Championship (2021-2023) points table: