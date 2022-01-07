Tapmad Gets Live Streaming Rights for PSL 2022

Tapmad, an on-demand video streaming platform, is all set to live stream the matches of the seventh season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on its digital mediums without advertisements for its subscribers.

Advertisement

Tapmad has acquired the rights to digital broadcast in HD format from PCB in the recently held bid. Tapmad has been the digital streaming partner of PSL since its first season and is known for its quality and smooth streaming throughout the season, making it a preferred choice for viewers. Furthermore, this year, Tapmad is offering new users a one-week free trial to stream the PSL 7 season before availing of the subscription.

ALSO READ ICC Announces Major Changes in T20I Playing Conditions

Commenting on the occasion, CEO Tapmad, Yassir Pasha, said,

Tapmad is proud to be streaming PSL for the seventh consecutive year. Our subscribers will now be able to stream the entire PSL 7 season live in HD and ad-free exclusively on Tapmad. So now one can enjoy the PSL season anywhere, anytime, and through any device, be it on the web, on phone, or on a smart TV. In addition, we have both, an iOS and an Android app, along with the option to cast the player from your mobile directly onto any smart TV.

ALSO READ ICC Announces Major Changes in T20I Playing Conditions

Pakistan is a predominantly cricket-obsessed country, and the nation embraces cricket like no other sport. The COVID-19 pandemic has made physically attending the matches difficult, and the demand for online live-streaming has seen a significant rise.