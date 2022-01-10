Apple is Launching Another iPhone in March 2022

Recent leaks say that the third generation of the affordable iPhone SE will be hitting the market in March or April. The upcoming iPhone SE 3 is expected to provide tough competition to smartphones falling within a similar price range.

Advertisement

As per the recent leaks, the iPhone SE 3 will support 5G connectivity and will house the same chipset as the iPhone 13 i.e. Apple A15 bionic, under the hood. The vanilla model will pack 3GB of RAM while rumors also suggest a Plus variant that will pack 4GB of RAM. However, in terms of design, it’ll be very similar to the iPhone 8 but only with upgraded specs.

According to rumors, this upcoming iPhone will flaunt a 4.7″ Retina HD LCD panel, that will feature a home button with an embedded fingerprint sensor. This iPhone will most likely be the last iPhone that’ll house an LCD display with a home button.

ALSO READ Apple iPhone SE 2022’s Design Leaked

The upcoming iPhone SE 3 will probably feature only one primary sensor for the rear camera, i.e., a 12 MP camera on the back with improved photography features.

ALSO READ Future iPhones Might Charge Accessories Through Their Screens

According to a recent estimate from J.P. Morgan, the upcoming iPhone SE is expected to attract nearly 1.4 billion Android phone users along with about 300 million previous iPhone model users.

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in January 2022, Apple is expected to hold an event in March or April for the launch of the iPhone SE 3. The report aligns with Apple’s previous launches of the iPhone SE, given that the original model debuted back in March 2016 and the second-generation version arrived in April 2020.

Advertisement

As of now, there are no rumors regarding the retail price of the upcoming iPhone SE 3. However, given that it’s the most affordable iPhone, it’s most likely to start retail somewhere around $399.