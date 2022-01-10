IT Companies and Call Centers Have a Chance to Win Rs. 4 Billion

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has announced a new cash incentive bonus of Rs. 4 billion. The government authority has announced a new cash reward based on IT/ITeS export remittances from 1st July 2020 to 30th June 2021.

The cash reward is only for those IT companies and call centers officially registered with PSEB. The authority will host an open forum on January 12, 2022, to enlighten people about its cash reward incentive scheme. It will be an introductory seminar for those interested in the reward.

The seminar will take place in person at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, but you can also join virtually if you are a member. You can follow this link to register.

The PSEB Cash Reward Incentive Scheme has been put together in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, and The Tech Destination of Pakistan. It comes as an effort to help the ICT sector grow in Pakistan.