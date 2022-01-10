Kiryana Retailers to Get 8% Tax Free Commission on Sales Under Ehsaas Subsidy Scheme

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar, held a progress review meeting with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to track the cadence of Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Registration.

It was highlighted in the meeting that the registration of Kiryana retailers is substantively rising from 300 to 3,000 per week owing to the collaborative efforts of Chief Secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, district administrations, and the NBP team.

It is worth mentioning here that the Rashan Riayat program of Ehsaas is being executed in partnership with NBP. The registrations of Kiryana retailers and poor families are currently in full swing and preparations are underway to formally roll out the program soon. NBP is facilitating the Kiryana owners to open their bank accounts. NBP-authorized Kiryana retailers will disburse Ehsaas Rashan subsidy to eligible beneficiaries through a special purpose, ‘mobile Point of Sale’ (mPOS) App.

Answering questions of NBP field officers, Dr. Sania reassured that the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat system had been made 100 percent digital to checkmate misuse. It has nothing to do with bringing the Kiryana owners in the tax fold, she said.

In the meeting, the Kiryana owners-centered communications plan was also discussed to apprise retailers of the 8% tax exempted commission on each subsidy transaction and quarterly raffles offering cars, motorbikes, mobile phones, and various other prizes.

Dr. Sania stated, “Ehsaas Rashan Riayat is flexible to variety and quality of commodities. Eligible families will be free to avail of a subsidy of Rs. 1,000 a month on the purchase of wheat flour, pulses, cooking oil, or ghee of their preference. Accordingly, 30% subsidy will be given on these three items, per unit purchase.”

She thanked the NBP leadership and team for expediting the progress of Kiryana registrations. She also urged them to accelerate the verification and account opening process for registered Kiryana stores.

President NBP, Arif Usmani, Chief Digital Officer NBP, Hamayoun Sajjad, executive leadership, and over 500 regional officers from all over the country joined the meeting. Secretary Social Safety Division, Muhammad Ali Shahzada, and Additional Secretary, Captain (Retd) Saeed Ahmed Nawaz, were also present.