Wahab Riaz Takes Up a New Job as a Channay Wala [Video]

Pakistan’s experienced left-arm pacer, Wahab Riaz is renowned for his explosive fast bowling and his never-say-die attitude on the field. While Wahab is an exceptional cricketer on the field, his off-the-field antics are also highly appreciated by the cricketing fans.

Wahab was lauded for his punditry with A Sports during the 2021 T20 World Cup and the cricketing fraternity urged him to take the job full time once he retires from professional cricket. He was on point with his brilliant analysis and everyone loved the way he carried himself on the set.

While the fans believe that Wahab has a future as a cricket analyst, it seems like Wahab himself has other ideas. The 36-year old recently uploaded a video on Twitter where he can be seen as a street-side vendor.

Wahab can be seen in the funny video working as a ‘chano wala’ while serving a customer.

Wahab tweeted, “Your ‘chano wala cha-cha’ of the day! Send your orders ‘kia banaon aur kitnay banaon’?” He further added that he loved spending time around the handcart as it reminded him of his childhood.

Your "Chano wala Cha-cha" of the day!

Send your orders "kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun"? 🤣 P.S.

Loved spending some time around this special handcart reminded me of my childhood days. pic.twitter.com/gbfP2EJJso — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) January 10, 2022

The fiery left-arm pacer will be seen in action as he leads Peshawar Zalmi in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Wahab led Peshawar to the final last time around as they agonizingly lost to Multan Sultans. He will be determined to take Zalmi over the line this time around and win the PSL title for the second time in history.

