Here’s Pakistan Cricket Team’s Complete Schedule for 2022

Pakistan Cricket Team had a phenomenal run in 2021. They won a record number of T20I matches (20), and also whitewashed South Africa and Bangladesh in Test format. The team, however, lost limited-overs series in England.

With a jam-packed schedule, the year 2022 promises to be equally entertaining for cricket lovers. The Green Shirts will start the year with the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The marquee tournament, which is usually played in the February-March slot, begins on 27 January in Karachi and concludes on 27 February in Lahore. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made these adjustments to accommodate Australia’s much-anticipated tour to Pakistan.

The series, if materialized, will be Australia’s first tour to the country since 1998. This will include three Test matches, 3 ODIs, and a one-off T20I between 3 March and 5 April.

The national cricket team will then travel to Sri Lanka ahead of the Asia Cup for two Tests and three ODIs in July-August. The series will be followed by the Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20I format to allow teams to have some game time ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam-led men will then take on England at home in September-October. The series will feature seven T20Is, including the two compensatory games for the canceled series last year, and a three-match ODI series.

The Men in Green will then travel to Australia for T20 World Cup in October-November. Following the mega tournament, they will take on New Zealand for two Tests and three ODIs in December-January.

Here is Pakistan’s complete schedule for 2022:

Australia Tour of Pakistan (March-April)

Match Date Venue First Test 3 to 7 March Karachi Second Test 12 to 16 March Rawalpindi Third Test 21 to 25 March Lahore First ODI 29 March Lahore Second ODI 31 March Lahore Third ODI 2 April 2022 Lahore Only T20I 5 April Lahore

Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka (July-August)

Two Tests Schedule yet to be announced Three ODIs Schedule yet to be announced

Asia Cup 2022 (August-Sept)

Asia Cup Schedule yet to be announced

England Tour of Pakistan (September-October)

Seven T20Is Schedule to be announced Three ODIs Schedule to be announced

T20 World Cup 2022 (October-November)

T20 World Cup Schedule to be announced

New Zealand Tour of Pakistan (December-January)

Two Tests Schedule to be announced