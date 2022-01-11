Gamers Galaxy: Pakistan’s Biggest Esports Festival Ends on a High Note

Gamers Galaxy, Pakistan’s biggest esports festival with a grand prize pool of 20,000,000 Pakistani Rupees, presented by Mountain Dew and organized by Galaxy Racer, concluded after two days of activities, tournaments, meet & greets, and panels with the country’s most popular content creators, entertainment and much more.

Held at Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad from Saturday, 8th of January, the all-inclusive esports festival was inaugurated by His Highness, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of United Arab Emirates (UAE). President Dr. Arif Alvi also virtually graced the occasion with his presence.

The esports festival featured Valorant, HER Galaxy Valorant Spike Rush 2v2, FIFA 22, and Tekken tournaments finals, apart from a spectacular performance by singer Shamoon Ismail.

Organized by Galaxy Racer Pakistan, the festival was supported by Special Technology Zones Authority, as a part of its strategy to drive the development of the esports industry in the country.

Mountain Dew Gamers Galaxy Finals commenced on the second day and excited fans gathered to catch Pakistan’s best esports action. Team Exploit Storm took the title of Mountain Dew’s Valorant champion with 2,500,000 Pakistani Rupees, while Salman Haider Syed and Arslan Ash were crowned FIFA 22 and Tekken champions. The former won a cash prize of Rs. 500,000 while the latter walked away with Rs. 600,000.

16 teams of PUBG Mobile Gamers Galaxy were awarded Rs. 200,000 each for their participation. The finals will be announced next week where the winning team will walk away with a cash prize of Rs. 5,000,000.

Thrilling esports action was on display in the HER Galaxy Valorant Spike Rush 2v2 tournament. Team Joon-He took home Pakistan’s first-ever female esports tournament champion title with a cash prize of 250,000 Pakistani Rupees.

Mountain Dew Gamers Galaxy also welcomed an incredible line-up of popular influencers such as Taimoor “Mooroo” Salauddin, Khaqan Shanawaz, Junaid Akram “Ganjiswag” and gaming star Brownlad who discussed the Path of Content Creation during a panel discussion moderated by Haroon Tahir. While industry experts including Abdul Haseeb Khan aka HSB (Professional Esports Athlete), Khawar Naeem (Country Head Pakistan for Tencent Games), Walid Singer (Chief of Staff for Galaxy Racer), and Hina Nasir (Head of Marketing and PR for Special Technology Zones Authority) discussed the Evolution of Esports. The panel discussions attracted considerable interest from the visitors eager to learn about the future of content creation and esports in Pakistan.

On top of a wide array of activities and open tournaments, the world-renowned toy manufacturer L.O.L. Surprise! was at the festival for its first-ever appearance in Pakistan.

Mountain Dew Gamers Galaxy’s closing day was topped off by a spectacular headline performance by singer Shamoon Ismail.

Following the conclusion of Mountain Dew Gamers Galaxy, Fakhr-e-Alam, Galaxy Racer’s Country CEO and Partner, said: “I am speechless about the huge turnout. I have never witnessed a gaming tournament of this level in Pakistan. The passion of the gamers was exceptional and we wish to continue hosting such events in the future.”

Following the success of Mountain Dew Gamers Galaxy, Galaxy Racer is launching Pakistan’s first professional esports league titled ‘Supreme Galactic League’ which will comprise of 8 teams out of which two were already committed, as announced by Fakhr-e-Alam. He also announced a nationwide inter-school and collegiate esports championship titled ‘ Scholars Galaxy’.

The event was televised in partnership with Ten Sports for the first time in the country’s history and live-streamed on https://www.youtube.com/c/GalaxyRacer.

