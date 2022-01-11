How to Apply for Paid Sindh Teaching Internship Program

The Government of Sindh has announced the hiring of 1,200 interns at several government colleges across the province under the Sindh Teaching Internship Program (STIP) 2022.

The official notification for it read, “The School Education and Literacy Department is pleased to invite applications from unemployed men and women who are young, bright, enthusiastic, motivated, and competent”.

The interns will get a monthly stipend of up to Rs. 60,000, subject to satisfactory performance. However, they will neither be regularized nor appointed on a contractual basis, the government clarified in the notification. It added that the interns will be released after the hiring of regular subject specialists.

Of the 1,200 interns, 240 teachers each will be appointed for Physics, Chemistry, and English, 120 for Mathematics, 120 for Botany and Zoology, 60 for Pakistan Studies, and 60 each for Islamiat, Sindhi, and Urdu.

Who Can Apply?

Individuals with Sindh domiciles and post-graduate degrees or equivalent credentials in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Botany, Zoology, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Islamiyat, and Pakistan Study (with at least second division), are eligible to apply.

Applicants must have degrees from Higher Education Commission-recognized universities.

Age Limit

Unemployed educationists up to 43 years of age can apply.

Stipend

Selected interns will get a monthly stipend of Rs. 60,000 each.

How to Apply

Aspirants who meet the above-mentioned criteria should send their applications with supporting documents, including attested copies of their CNIC, domicile/PRC (D), qualification/academic certificate, mark sheets, and experience (if any), to the District Education Officer (ES&HS)/Chairman DSCI, of the concerned district within the next 15 days.

