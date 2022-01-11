PCB Mulls Changes in PSL 2022 Schedule After Omicron Outbreak

According to sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering various options to hold the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, especially in Karachi.

It is understood that the PCB has been in contact with the related authorities in order to strategically plan out the best way possible to hold PSL 2022.

Sources further revealed that PCB has already considered a number of options including holding the tournament at a single venue which will help in arranging the tournament smoothly. Sources added if the PCB decides to shift the entire tournament to a single venue, the desired venue would be Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore as the Omicron variant is more active in Karachi currently.

They have also considered altering the schedule of the tournament with the first phase of the tournament being held in Lahore instead of Karachi and the second phase being shifted to Karachi instead. It is understood that the Sindh government also backs PCB’s consideration of altering the schedule of the tournament.

While no changes have been made yet to the schedule of PSL 7, the PCB is likely to take a decision within the next few days. Sources revealed that a meeting between high-up PCB officials and government officials regarding the possible changes will take place today.

As things stand, PSL 2022 is scheduled to commence from 27 January at National Stadium Karachi while the final of the tournament will take place on 27 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

