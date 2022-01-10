Australian and England Greats Want Australia to Tour Pakistan

Former Australian leg-spinner, Shane Warne and former England captain, Michael Vaughan believe that Australia’s tour of Pakistan should go ahead as it will play a major role in the promotion of the game.

Warne and Vaughan are of the view that the onus lies on top international cricket teams to tour Pakistan and it is the responsibility of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to promote the game by ensuring that the tour goes ahead.

The duo talked about the upcoming tour on Fox Cricket after the conclusion of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. Warne said that the upcoming tour is extremely important and added that top international teams such as Australia, England, New Zealand, and India should frequently tour Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka as it will be beneficial for cricket.

“The excitement, then the money comes in from the revenue of TV rights. It’s really important for teams to go there,” Warne added.

Warne said that he is hopeful that the security situation in Pakistan will remain the same and Australia will tour the country. He added that it is sad to see that Pakistani players have been unable to play Test cricket at home and experienced players have not been able to play cricket in front of their families and home crowds.

Vaughan also presented his point of view on the situation and also regretted England’s decision to call off their tour last year.

“England pulled out of a Pakistan trip. I think they were going for a week to play 3 T20Is. It was pulled about 4 or 5 days before they were meant to go and it’s not just a great look for the game,” Vaughan stated.

Vaughan added that Australia’s upcoming tour is a great opportunity to reintegrate Pakistan as a host nation and said that Australia needs to do everything in their power to tour the country as it will be great for cricket.

Australia is scheduled to tour Pakistan to play a three-match Test series, three-match ODI series, and one T20I in March and April. The tour is set to commence from 3 March with the first Test match, scheduled to be played at National Stadium Karachi. This will be Australia’s first tour of the country since 1998.