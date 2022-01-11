Punjab Govt to Introduce a Special Traffic Control System for Tourists

The Government of Punjab is going to introduce a modernized traffic control system to facilitate tourists in the future, as announced by its spokesperson, Hassan Khawar.

He stated on Monday that the system will be developed to improve on the flaws in the current one, in light of the recent tragedy in Murree that took the lives of 22 tourists who were trapped in their cars in the snow.

The spokesperson emphasized the criticality of modernizing the ‘regulatory structure’ to bring reforms for the traffic and the Rescue 1122 service to improve the management of emergency situations.

The government also intends to introduce an awareness drive to guide the public about routes and traveling during snowfall and to aid them via media platforms to travel safely to tourist destinations in the winter.

Khawar added that all the roads are being cleared and a travel advisory will be issued shortly after consultations with all the concerned departments.