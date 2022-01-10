Karachi’s Green Line Bus Service Opens Today

Karachi’s Green Line Bus service comprising 80 buses for a 21-km route is fully operational as of today (Monday), and locals can avail of it from 6 AM to 10 PM.

As per the details, 22 bus stations have been completed, and a bus will arrive at each station every three minutes. Trained drivers will operate the buses, and their doors will be kept open for 20 seconds at a time to let passengers in.

The Green Line Bus Service will facilitate 300,000 people on a daily basis. It will commence from KESC Powerhouse Chowrangi in Surjani Town and will end at Municipal Park, with stops at 25 stations in between, including North Nazimabad, Nagan Chowrangi, Nazimabad, and Gurumandir.

The route from Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi currently has 22 stops, and three more are being constructed to extend it to Municipal Park.

While the government is yet to set ticket prices for service, experts suggest a minimum fare of Rs. 15 and a maximum fare of Rs. 55.

With intersections, Karachi’s Green Line BRT project is 22 km long with 25 bus stations in total. The impressive underground bus terminal has a parking space as well, besides a commercial mezzanine floor at the Numaish intersection.

The construction work on phase-I of Karachi’s Green Line Bus service began in 2016. The phase-II common corridor of the Green Line project from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park is 2.5 km long and has two underpasses at M.A. Jinnah Road.

This modern transport system is intended to offer relief to the citizens of Pakistan’s biggest city as an affordable mode of commute.