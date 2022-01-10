Motorways Shut Down Across Pakistan Due to Dense Fog

As the cold intensifies across Pakistan, thick fog has been perilously impeding road and traffic visibility. This has prompted the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) to close motorways down across Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KPK).

The dense fog has reportedly resulted in the shutdown of the M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura, the M3 from Faizabad to Darkhana, and the M11 from Lahore to Sialkot. The poor visibility also caused the traffic to move at a sluggish pace on the National Highway 5.

The NHMP also prohibited motorists in Nawabshah from using the motorway or the N5 on account of the fog.

Traffic congestion was also observed in Garhi Yaseen Lakhi Ghulam Shah and its surrounding areas due to low visibility.

The dry spell has produced a thick layer of fog around Sukkur as well, which lowered visibility to just 20 meters in the metropolis. Due to this impediment, the NHMP closed the M5 from Sukkur to Multan.

Following a week of continuous downpour, Peshawar also experienced dense fog that reduced visibility to just five meters in the metropolis. The KP Traffic Police cautioned motorists to drive carefully on the roads as other regions of the province were also enveloped in a thick cloud of fog.