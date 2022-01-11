Xiaomi and Oppo to Break Fast Charging Records Soon

Chinese phone makers have always been ahead of the competition when it comes to fast charging technology. Xiaomi, Vivo, and a few other companies have phones powered with 120W fast charging, that can fill up a dead battery (4,500 mAh) completely in only 15-20 minutes.

Of course, the grind does not stop there as Xiaomi and Oppo are striving to hit 200W fast charging speeds soon. The news comes from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station who claims that the two Chinese brands aim to commercialize the technology soon. This means that we can expect to see 200W fast charging in Xiaomi/Oppo phones soon, or at least chargers that can support it.

Xiaomi demonstrated 200W fast charging speeds last year on the Mi 11 Pro. The demonstration showed that 200W fast charging tech can fill up a 4,000 mAh battery completely in only 8 minutes. The battery was able to hit 50% in only 3 minutes and 10% in only 44 seconds.

For now, there is no official information on when Xiaomi plans to bring 200W fast charging to smartphones and chargers. However, older leaks have said that the Chinese brand is planning to mass-produce it in Q2 2022.

Oppo started mass producing 125W fast charging technology in 2021, but it remains to be seen when the company follows up with 200W fast charging.