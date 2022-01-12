Education Ministers to Decide on School Closure Tomorrow After Rapid Omicron Rise

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, has convened a key meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers (IPEMC) on Thursday, 13 January.

Advertisement

According to media reports, the session has been called for a review of the situation of educational institutions amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. It is expected to result in important decisions regarding the closure of schools.

ALSO READ Punjab Reveals Final Exam Date Sheet For Classes 1 to 8

The positivity ratio is rising rapidly as the fifth wave of the pandemic in the country. According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Pakistan has reported 2,074 new cases and 13 COVID-related deaths during the last 24 hours.

Statistics 12 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,120

Positive Cases: 2074

Positivity %: 4.70%

Deaths :13

Patients on Critical Care: 628 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 12, 2022

With these numbers, the nationwide caseload has surged to 1,309,248, while the death toll has jumped to 28,987.

ALSO READ Govt Approves Reduction in Average Power Tariff

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths, followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Until now, Pakistan’s largest province (in terms of population) has reported 13,083 deaths. Sindh follows with 7,691 deaths, KP had 5,945, Islamabad had 967, Azad Kashmir had 748, Balochistan had 367, and Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 186 deaths.