Here’s the List of Highest Run-Scorers in U19 World Cups

There have been numerous players who have made their mark at the Under-19 level before achieving stardom at the international level and with the 2022 Under-19 World Cup just around the corner, there will be many young exciting players determined to showcase their talent to the world.

There have been some amazing performances in the Under-19 World Cups over the years which brought the players to the limelight. Players such as Sarfaraz Ahmed, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Mitch Marsh, and Kagiso Rabada have all made their name in Under-19 World Cups and then went onto star for their nations at the international level.

Current England captain, Eoin Morgan, and current Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, were particularly impressive in their two outings in the Under-19 Cricket World Cups. Morgan, who then played for Ireland, holds the record for most runs in Under-19 World Cup history while Babar Azam is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Morgan played 13 matches in the World Cups and scored 606 runs at an average of 50.50 while Babar played 12 matches and scored 585 runs at an average of 58.50.

Let’s have a look at the top run-scorers in Under-19 World Cups:

Player Country Year(s) Matches Runs Average Eoin Morgan Ireland 2004-06 13 606 50.50 Babar Azam Pakistan 2010-12 12 585 58.50 Sarfaraz Khan India 2014-16 12 566 70.75 Finn Allen New Zealand 2016-18 12 548 54.80 Kraigg Brathwaite West Indies 2010-12 12 548 60.88