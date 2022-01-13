Govt Bans the Production, Storage, and Sale of Substandard Comfort Fans & Appliances

The federal government has prohibited the production, storage, and sale of comfort fans and other electrical appliances which do not conform to the standards set by the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

The government has also directed the PSQCA to ensure that comfort fans and other electrical appliances are produced, stored, and sold along with labels of ‘PS 1’ and ‘PS IEC 60335-2-80’ standard marks of PSQCA Act 1996 respectively.

The directives will take effect from 1 June 2022 after which the production, storage, and sale of comfort fans and other electrical appliances which do not conform to the national standards and without the labels of standard marks specified above will result in legal action.

According to the official notification issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the federal government has taken this decision in consultation with the Ministry and the PSQCA under Section 14 of the PSQCA Act 1996.

Clause 1 of Section 14 of the PSQCA Act 1996 states:

The Federal Government may, in consultation with the PSQCA and by notification in the Official Gazette, prohibit, with effect from such data as may be specified in the notification, the manufacture, storage, and sale of any article specified therein which does not conform to the standards of PSQCA.

Clause 2 of Section 14 of the PSQCA Act 1996 states: