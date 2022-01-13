Advertisement

Punjab Education Minister Announces Personal Decision on School Closure

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 13, 2022 | 5:45 pm

As the fifth wave fueled by the Omicron variant intensifies across the country, the calls from students and parents for shutting down educational institutes are increasing in parallel.

Advertisement

All eyes were fixed on the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that was set to meet earlier today to decide the closure of schools, colleges, and universities in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases.

ALSO READ

However, the IPEMC was postponed till next week just hours before it was originally scheduled to meet. The reasons behind the delay have not been specified by the Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood.

Addressing parents and students who have been inquiring regarding the closure of schools and colleges, Punjab Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, took to Twitter and questioned why should educational institutes be the first ones to be closed.

ALSO READ

He penned that all other activities, especially social activities, should be suspended first before shutting down schools and colleges, adding that the proposal to close educational institutions should be considered at the end.

The Minister also expressed serious concerns over the loss of learning which follows the closure of schools and colleges, adding that the students have already suffered an unimaginable learning loss in the last two years due to the shutdown of educational institutes amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Also Read

Haroon Hayder
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>