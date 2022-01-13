Lahore Qalandars Head Coach is Against PSL Anthem

Lahore Qalandars head coach, Aqib Javed, believes that the official anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a ‘waste of money.’

His remarks came days before the start of the seventh edition of the PSL, with the release of the theme song just around the corner.

“The anthem was important for the promotion of the inaugural edition of PSL,” he said. “There is no need for an advertising campaign [anymore], it is just a plain waste of money.”

The former fast bowler maintained that people pay to watch their favorite players and not singers.

No one is a bigger star than cricketers. Cricket fans want to watch Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and other cricketers in action. There’s no bigger star than the cricketers. People don’t come before the matches to see the singers.

Aqib questioned the sort of audience that the tournament attracted due to the last theme song, “Groove Mera.”

To a question about his own franchise’s theme song, the head coach said that his team released several songs, but none of them were as famous as the first one.

The Lahore Qalandars coach also praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja’s idea of an annual four-nation T20I series involving India and Pakistan.

“It is a good suggestion, but I believe that Pakistan and India should focus on bilateral series, instead of involving other nations, i.e., England and Australia,” he added.

