Samsung Announces Launch Date of Exynos 2200, Denies Overheating Issues

Samsung’s new chipset, Exynos 2200, was supposed to be launched yesterday, however, the company quietly canceled it without prior notice or explanation. The delay triggered much speculation and fueled some rumors, regarding the underlying cause.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Samsung Confirms Galaxy S22’s Official Launch Date

According to the rumors, the South Korean tech giant has postponed the chip’s launch due to overheating problems leading to performance loss issues.

Samsung has denied all such speculations and claims via an official statement that says,

We are planning to unveil the new application processor at the time of launching a new Samsung smartphone. There are no problems with the AP’s production and performance.

However, the data shared by a user on Weibo points otherwise.

So this situation justifies the performance loss that puts the Samsung Exynos 2200 below the graphics of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 for that matter. The good news is that the event’s postponement hints that the company might be working towards a solution.

As per a Samsung official,

The new GPU is expected to resolve the problems of the Exynos 2100. We intend to sharpen our competitiveness by loading GPUs for games into mobile devices.

This suggests that the Exynos 2200 will be the first-ever smartphone chip to make use of AMD’s RDNA2 architecture, which can be found onboard the Xbox Series X and PS5. This will allow smartphones in particular to provide hardware support for in-game ray-tracing technology.

Furthermore, the Exynos 2200 GPU is expected to be up to 30% faster than the current top Mali GPU, which puts it slightly ahead of the upcoming Mali-G710 as well. However, the final performance will still depend on the clock speed that Samsung is able to achieve with the final chip design.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Samsung Releases Galaxy S21 FE, the New Fan Edition Flagship

While Samsung is yet to officially reveal a launch date for the Galaxy S22 series, reports from Korea suggests February 8th as the tentative date.