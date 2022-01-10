Samsung Confirms Galaxy S22’s Official Launch Date

Samsung has officially decided the date for its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. According to the latest reports, the products will be unveiled on February 8th, including the highly awaited Galaxy S22 family.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series will not be taken by Samsung. Ddaily reported that after the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 concludes on February 8th, pre-orders will begin after 9th February.

Later, Samsung will make an appearance at the Mobile World Congress 2022, where the company plans on focusing on the Galaxy ecosystem, rather than its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup.

Regarding the Galaxy Unpacked 2022, Samsung Electronics officially stated “We have confirmed the event to be held on February 8, and we are discussing the timing of sending out invitations to the end of January. We cannot confirm about products that have not been released.”

Sales of the Galaxy S22 series will start from the 24th of February. It can be assumed that those who pre-order will be entitled to some freebies, including a pair from the Galaxy Buds family.

Samsung is supposed to officially unveil the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Specifically designed accessories for the models may also be unveiled during the event. Other details regarding the event have not yet been unveiled.