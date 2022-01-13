Survey Reveals How Pakistanis Have Change Their Priorities After COVID-19

Standard Chartered’s latest survey into affluent (comprising emerging affluent, affluent, and high net worth) consumers in 12 markets across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the UK, revealed that in Pakistan, 92 percent of affluent consumers have reset their life goals following the pandemic.

At the same time, for 50 percent of the respondents, COVID-19 has diminished their confidence in their finances, preventing them from taking the actions necessary to achieve their new goals.

COVID-19 has prompted the affluent in Pakistan to become more future-focused when resetting their priorities. Half (49 percent) of people have set the goal to ‘to improve my health,’ followed by 40 percent of people setting the goal of setting aside more for their children’s future (education or financial support).

To meet these new goals, the affluent need new strategies to grow their wealth, which often involves more proactive investment rather than just saving cash. However, their current ‘confidence gap’ has made many increasingly averse to risk, potentially stopping them from putting their money to work through investing or making use of digital tools that simplify wealth management.

Retirement is at risk

A late start to retirement planning, combined with the pandemic-induced confidence gap, leaves a significant proportion of affluent consumers at risk of a shortfall for their retirement. The survey found that 44 percent of people do not currently save/invest for retirement. For those that do, ‘investment income’ (43 percent) and ‘cash savings/deposits’ (42 percent) are the most common expected sources of income in retirement.

At the same time, 46 percent plan to retire before the age of 65, and 13 percent have set a new financial goal of retiring early. This shows a disconnect between current actions and future expectations if a confidence gap is holding them back from investing.

The ‘Confidence Gap’ is Greater for the Emerging Affluent

The emerging affluent have disproportionately suffered a loss of confidence, with almost half (47 percent) reporting less confidence compared with 30 percent of high net-worth (HNW) individuals. That means those lower down the wealth spectrum, still establishing their finances, stand to lose out more if they do not have the support to rebuild their confidence.

For the affluent across the wealth spectrum in Pakistan, the three most common factors impacting their confidence were volatility in financial markets (35 percent), fear of poor returns on investments (29 percent), and lack of time to devote to planning and research (25 percent).

A Pro-Active Approach Can Help the Affluent Regain Control

Globally, almost all (94 percent) of investors, who had tried more than five new investments or investment strategies, reported being happy with their finances. Whether it is diversifying into new asset classes, new investment strategies to rebalance their portfolios, or exploring sustainable investing, the survey revealed that more hands-on investors are happier with their finances.

In Pakistan, almost all (94 percent) of those who have made five or more changes to their portfolios, following the pandemic, are happy with their investment portfolio.

General Manager Personal Segment, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan, Zaigham Sherrif, said,

The study shows that Adapting to their post-pandemic needs, ‘44 percent of people are setting aside more money for the future, while 38 percent are now researching new financial products and 32 percent are now setting ‘new targets for performance/value of any investments’. Rethinking their priorities, 36 percent of the people want to make their finances more future proof and secured now, as per the market volatility and low-interest rates.

“Hence, cash savings have become insufficient to meet the growing financial needs over longer life spans. The affluent people must make long-term investments, with a global bank like Standard Chartered, as we have all the resources and expertise to empower our customers to build diversified portfolios of investments and to enjoy a comfortable retirement, with many lucrative opportunities,” he added.

Zaigham further said, “Digital Banking and investments on the go can now help them save for unforeseen events and top priorities like children’s education, as the consumers seek complementary sources of returns, with an increased inclination towards a healthier lifestyle.”