Here’s the Real Reason Why Emergency Meeting on School Closure Was Canceled

The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) was set to meet on Thursday to mull over the closure of educational institutes amid the rising number of Coronavirus cases.

The IPEMC was postponed till next week just hours before it was originally scheduled to meet. The reasons behind the delay were not specified initially.

However, it has now come to light that the Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, had tested positive earlier on Thursday which resulted in the postponement of the emergency meeting.

The Minister broke the news on Twitter. He penned that he has tested positive for Coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, adding that some rest will help him to overcome the viral infection soon.

He also urged the public to continue observing precautionary measures such as facemask wearing, sanitizing hands, and maintaining social distance as the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly all over the country.

Note here that this is the second time Shafqat Mahmood has contracted the Coronavirus. In May 2021, the Federal Education Minister had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The IPEMC will now meet once Shafqat Mahmood recovers from the viral disease and will then consider different proposals regarding the closure of schools and colleges all over the country in view of the increasing Coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Pakistan confirmed 3,567 new cases and 7 deaths from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, up from the 3,019 cases and 5 deaths reported a day before. The national COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 7.36% on Friday from 6.12% on Thursday.