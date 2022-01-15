FBR Dismisses Assistant Director for Deceitful Conduct

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) relieved Assistant Director Masud Humayun from his services on Friday over allegations of deceitful conduct, exchanging an answer book, and manhandling a BS-19 officer during an FPO examination.

An official document details that the tax machinery has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Masud Humayun, who was posted as an Assistant Director at the Additional Directorate of Internal Audit (IR) Gujranwala, on account of multiple offenses.

These offenses include the exchange of an answer book, cheating, lying, deceitful conduct, and the manhandling of the examination supervisor (a BS-19 officer) while taking an FPO examination (Principle of Accountancy), and unauthorized absence with effect from 17 August 2020, which constitutes “Inefficiency” and “Misconduct” in terms of Rule 3(a)&(b) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

Chairman FBR dispensed the withholding of a formal inquiry under Rule 7, read with Rule 6 of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, and issued an Order under Rule 7 along with Show Cause Notice dated 12 October 2021.

As there was no reply to the said Show Cause Notice within the stipulated time, the FBR examined the facts and legal position of the case and found the accused officer guilty of the charges of “Inefficiency” and “Misconduct” leveled against him.

After having considered all the aspects of the case, FBR has decided to impose a major penalty of “Dismissal from Service” upon Masud Humayun (IRS-BS-17/Prob) under Rule 4(3)(e) read with Rule 7(f) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020. The period of his unauthorized absence from duty with effect from 17 August 2020 will be treated as ‘Extraordinary Leave without pay (EOL)’ under Rule 9(3) of the Revised Leave Rules, 1980, read with Rule 5(4) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020.

The accused officer, Masud Humayun, has the right to file a departmental appeal to the Appellate Authority under the Civil Servants (Appeal) Rules, 1977, within 30 days from the date of issuance of this notification.