Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup to Feature New Type of Screen Protection

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have the increased responsibility of ensuring smartphone displays, especially flagship offerings feature sufficient protection.

Advertisement

Unveiled in 2020, Corning offered some pretty strong protection with the Gorilla Glass Victus that has been a part of several flagship devices since its release.

A successor to the Victus, the recently introduced Gorilla Glass Victus+ will now be a part of all three models of the Galaxy S22 lineup.

ALSO READ Lenovo Takes the Throne as the Best PC and Laptop Company of 2021

Popular tipster Ice Universe stated that the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will all feature the Gorilla Glass Victus+ either at the front or the back or maybe both. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ both included a plastic back, while the S21 Ultra included the Victus on both sides.

S22/S22+/S22 Ultra

ALL

Gorilla glass victus + — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2022

Ice Universe further states that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will include more features than the S22 and S22+, as well as a super clear glass as per the leaked specs sheet. The reinforced glass is expected to reduce reflection and glare in the device.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Teases the Redmi Note 11S Ahead of Official Launch

The Samsung S22 and S22+ are rumored to come in pink, gold, green, black, and white color variations. While the S22 Ultra will come in burgundy, green, black, and white colors. Samsung will officially unveil the lineup on 8th February.