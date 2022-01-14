Xiaomi Teases the Redmi Note 11S Ahead of Official Launch

Keen-eyed fans have been looking forward to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S since it first started appearing in multiple certifications listings. The official Redmi India account has now released a teaser for the phone.

Advertisement

ια 1s com1ng. Are you 𝑿c𝐈ted for a 𝑵𝒐𝒕𝒆-able step up? pic.twitter.com/fB2KRH70h8 — Redmi India – ια 1s com1ng! (@RedmiIndia) January 13, 2022

Xiaomiui.net also revealed renders of the design which reveal a punch-hole display on the front and a quad-camera unit at the rear.

ALSO READ Samsung Announces Launch Date of Exynos 2200, Denies Overheating Issues

The teaser by Xiaomi India highlights the camera setup rumored to feature the 108MP Samsung HM2 main camera lens. The camera is also expected to include an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide, and 2MP OV2A macro lens, with a 2MP depth sensor. Other rumors claim that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S will be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

The design of the Note 11S is very similar to that of the Note 10S, with some enhancements to the camera module.

Codenamed ‘miel’, with model number K7S, the Redmi Note 11s will be available in India as model number 2201117SI and internationally as 2201117SG.

Previous leaks of the phone suggest a 90Hz AMOLED display. Moreover, the latest FCC certification listings confirm that the smartphone will boot MIUI 13 out of the box with RAM variations of 6GB and 8GB, and internal storage capacities of 64GB and 128GB.

Advertisement

The smartphone is expected to launch within this month.