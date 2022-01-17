Leak Reveals Google’s First Foldable Smartphone’s Name

Google has been working on a foldable smartphone for quite some time. Referred to earlier as the Google Pixel Fold, there have been a few rumors related to the device over the past few months.

Advertisement

Latest reports from 9to5Google claim that Google’s first foldable smartphone will not be called Pixel Fold, but will rather be named the Google Pixel Notepad. Details regarding the pricing of the handset have also been revealed.

An unknown source tipped 9to5Google on the latest name, stating that the company also considered the name Google Pixel Longbook, but eventually settled on the Pixel Notepad.

ALSO READ Walkie Talkie in Microsoft Teams is Now Available on Android and iPhones

However, the company is likely to change the name of the foldable smartphone by the time of the official launch.

Google smartphones usually include a number in the name. However, given the experimental foldable form and a completely different offering from its usual smartphone lineup, the Pixel Notepad may be named without a number.

The smartphone’s updated name comes only days after animations in the Android 12L build revealed that the Google Pixel Notepad will be similar to the Oppo Find N and unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, due to the wider screen when unfolded.

Advertisement

Previous leaks suggested that the Pixel Notepad will be powered by Google’s very own Tensor (GS101) chipset, and will feature 12GB of RAM with 512GB internal storage. Compared to the Pixel 6 lineup, the foldable smartphone will include a downgraded camera setup.

In terms of pricing, reports claim that the Google Pixel Notepad will be less pricey than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, priced at $1,799. This pricing strategy is quite rare and unheard of, especially in the case of a first-generation foldable smartphone.