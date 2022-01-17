Oppo Find X5 Pro to Feature 2K LTPO Display With 5,000mAh Battery [Leak]

Oppo Find X5 Pro is expected to officially launch internationally in March alongside Find X5 and Find X5 Lite.

Live shots of the Find X5 Pro have now appeared on Coolapk, a Chinese website, revealing key specifications of the device.

#OPPO Find X5 Pro – Snapdragon 8 Gen1

– 2K 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display

– 50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP S5K3M5

– 5000mAh battery

80 watt wired charging

50 watt wireless charging Actual Source:https://t.co/IGsScfYEsN pic.twitter.com/TTCaVuVbWZ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 17, 2022

Live shots of the Oppo Find X5 Pro that surfaced on Coolapk feature the front and rear of the device. The images do not show the top and bottom of the handset.

Model number CPH2305 mentioned in the leaks suggests that the images belong to the smartphone’s global variant. The model number was previously spotted in December 2021 at the Indonesian telecom certification and TKDN.

As per the images, the Oppo Find X5 Pro has a curved edge display, featuring a punch-hole at the top. With a “powered by MariSilicion” text, the rear features an irregular-shaped camera module. Both Hasselblad and Oppo brandings are also featured on the right corner of the rear.

In 2021, OnePlus collaborated with Hasselblad to provide an optimal photography experience for the OnePlus 9 series. By mid-2021, OnePlus merged with Oppo hence, future Oppo flagships will feature Hasselblad branding.

Previous leaks revealed that the Oppo Find X5 Pro will come equipped with an AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display, with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset features a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera, with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS support, an additional 50MP Sony lens, and a 13MP Samsung S5K3M5 tertiary lens.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Oppo Find X5 Pro features a 5,000mAh battery pack, with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device is rumored to feature 12GB of RAM, 3GB of virtual RAM, and 256GB of internal storage, powered by the Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1.