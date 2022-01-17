Here are the Star-Studded Squads for Legends Cricket League

The 2022 Legends Cricket League is set to commence from 20 January in Oman. Some of the cricket greats including Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq, Yuvraj Singh, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Jonty Rhodes are set to take part in the exciting competition. The three-team tournament will feature an Asian team, an Indian team, and a Rest of the World team.

The Legends Cricket League will offer a chance for fans to watch their favorite ex-cricketers in action as the cricketing greats take the field once again. The first of its kind cricket league is headed by former Indian head coach, Ravi Shastri, who is the commissioner of the tournament.

Shastri had earlier expressed his delight at Pakistani greats joining the league and said that the quality of such a strong Asian side will enhance the quality of the league as there will be top-quality cricket on display.

Let’s have a look at the squads for the three sides: