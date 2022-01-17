PCB and NCOC Call Important Meeting on PSL 2022 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to reduce crowd participation in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

A meeting in this regard between the PSL management and the officials of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will take place on Wednesday, 19 January.

The meeting will review the current COVID situation in Karachi and Lahore, the two host cities for the seventh season of PSL, and announce a final decision regarding the crowd capacity in the stadiums.

Earlier, the NCOC had previously allowed a hundred percent crowd capacity for PSL 7. However, the NCOC might reduce the attendance to 30 percent due to the fifth outbreak of the virus caused by the Omicron variant.

The PSL 2022 is set to start on 27 January in Karachi. However, Karachi is witnessing a severe resurgence of COVID-19, with the positivity ratio surging to 40 percent on Sunday with 2,677 new cases during the past 24 hours.

According to sources, the Sindh government has advised PCB to reconsider its decision to hold PSL 7 matches with a full capacity crowd, as it may lead to a spike in cases.

However, a final decision in this regard will be taken on Wednesday.

