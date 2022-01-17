Lahore Excise Registers its Most Expensive Vehicle Ever

The Excise Department of Lahore recently registered the most expensive vehicle — a Mercedes G63 AMG, for which it charged a fee of millions of rupees.

The Citi Housing Scheme had applied to register a Mercedes Benz worth more than Rs. 127 million, and its registration price turned out to be Rs. 5.3 million, according to a report by 24NewsHD.

The luxury vehicle was registered with the department on 13 December 2021, against a Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Lahore address.

Here is a breakdown of the registration fee:

The registration fee — Rs. 5,093,600

Cost of the number plate — Rs. 12,000

Withholding Tax — Rs. 62,500

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 is all about making things look easy, and it falls in the category of 2501cc or above vehicles as its engine is 3928cc. This beast is immensely powered, whether it’s tearing down the highways at triple-digit speeds or crawling over hills.

Besides the ginormous registration fee, it still costs a lot of money to own a G-class in Pakistan, but if you can afford it, the G63 is worth the thrill it offers.