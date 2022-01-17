Suzuki Swift Might Be Launching Next Month

Pak Suzuki might be launching the new Swift next month, after more than a decade. This means that there are just a few days left until its launch. For Pakistan, Suzuki will launch the Swift with a 1250cc, K12C dual jet inline-4 engine, connected to a 5-speed CVT or manual transmission, according to a report by Pakwheels.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Lahore Excise Registers its Most Expensive Vehicle Ever

Despite the fact internationally Swift comes with a 1000cc turbo engine, Pakistan appears to be getting the 1250CC one

Previously, Swift had a displacement of 1395cc, and owners had to pay a higher token tax amount, which to some extent, had an impact on its sales. Pakistani customers will now benefit from the 1250cc engine displacement as it will have a lower tax rate.

According to reports, the price for the hatchback will fall between Rs. 2.7 million and Rs 2.8 million. If true, the price is a bit too high considering Changan Alsvin, Toyota Yaris, and the base variant of Honda City can be had within this price range. Also, the majority of Pakistanis choose to buy a sedan over a hatchback due to additional trunk space.

Swift fans, on the other hand, will buy it anyhow because the new engine will be extremely efficient.

ALSO READ Here’s The New Traffic Plan for The Upcoming Snowfall in Murree

The new Swift must be launched at a competitive price to prove to be a valuable addition to the local market. As per the reports, Pak Suzuki is highly optimistic that the new Swift will be a hit with local car buyers.

Advertisement

Previously, potential test units of the latest Suzuki Swift were seen in Karachi in November 2021. There has been a lot of buzz about the car since then.