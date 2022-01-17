Zameen.com Returns with Islamabad’s First PSE in 2022

Pakistan’s leading property portal, Zameen.com, has successfully organized the first Property Sales Event (PSE) of the year at a luxury private hotel in Islamabad. Families and residents from all walks of life attended the occasion in large numbers.

Advertisement

Zameen.com Director Project Sales (North) Khurram Hussain, Associate Director Project Sales (North) Toqeer-ul-Hassan, Head of Acquisition & JV (North) Adeel Nasir and Senior Marketing Manager (North) Muhammad Ali attended the event.

The event showcased 19 premium property ventures exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com.

These include Grande Palladium, River Courtyard (Ramada by Wyndham), Emporium Square, Mall of Gujarat, Elite Tower, V9 Mall & Residency, Tomorrow Land Country Club & Resort, Canary Residency, 68 High Street, Vin Tower 2, Roman Grove, Grand Gallery, Grand Hills, Park Ridge, Hyde Park One, Spring Arch, and Zameen Ace Mall.

The attendees of the PSE were offered special deals on the projects being displayed during the event.

Director Project Sales (North) Khurram Hussain stated that Zameen.com’s Property Sales Events are proving to be extremely valuable for real estate investors.

Advertisement

The goal of organizing such an event is to offer citizens vital information on real estate developments through a single platform, he added.

Associate Director Project Sales (North) Toqeer-ul-Hassan said that Zameen.com has performed remarkably well in the field of project sales, which has led the real estate sector to take the central position in the national economy.

Head of Acquisition & JV (North) Adeel Nasir stated that Zameen.com’s initiatives are well-liked by citizens due to their high construction quality and reliability.

He also mentioned that the company is optimistic to further propel Pakistan’s real estate industry this year by launching exciting property ventures.

During the event, Zameen.com’s expert sales team also offered a presentation on real-time market updates, related statistics, and data analysis to guide the attendees on safe and promising real estate investments.