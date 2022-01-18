Awais Ali’s 6-For in U19 World Cup Puts Him in Elite Company With Shaheen Afridi

16-year old pacer, Awais Ali dismantled the Zimbabwean batting unit in Pakistan’s opening match of the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Awais rattled the opposition with his accurate pace bowling and picked up six wickets as Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 115 runs in their first match of the competition.

Awais finished with figures of 6/56 in 8.4 overs as Pakistan bundled out Zimbabwe for only 200 runs. Awais became only the third Pakistani pacer to pick up a six-wicket haul in the Under-19 Cricket World Cups. Previously, Shaheen Afridi and Adil Raza had picked up six wickets in a match for Pakistan. Overall, only 21 bowlers have been able to get six wickets in a match in the thirteen editions of the tournament.

Pakistan is the only country in the history of the competition to have three bowlers pick up six-wicket hauls. Bowlers from Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Afghanistan, and the West Indies have two six-wickets each.

Adil Raza was the first Pakistani bowler to pick up a six-wicket haul. He achieved the feat against Malaysia in the 2008 edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Pakistan’s star left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi terrorized the batters in the Under-19 setup. He too picked up 6 wickets in a match against Ireland in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Pakistan currently sits at the top of the points table in Group C and will face Afghanistan in their next match in a highly-anticipated encounter on 20 January.