Rizwan Reveals the Young Pacer Who is Toughest to Keep Wickets Against

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan is regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the world currently. Rizwan is known for his brilliant batting and excellent glove-work behind the stumps.

His exceptional athleticism has been one of the strong points of the Pakistan cricket team over the past couple of years.

While Rizwan is a world-class wicket-keeper, he too has trouble keeping the wickets against one Pakistani fast bowler. Rizwan revealed that there is one fast bowler who causes him trouble behind the stumps.

The 29-year old said, “Keeping is difficult with bowlers that get the ball to wobble. Our bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali get the ball to swing and seam. However, the difficulty comes with Naseem Shah’s ball because it wobbles a bit.”

The young Pakistani bowler is one of the fastest in the country. The 18-year old possesses a lot of talent and his fierce pace has made him one of the most exciting fast bowlers in the world. While he has struggled with his form of late, there is no doubt about his talent.

Rizwan will be content that he will not be required to keep the wickets against Naseem Shah during the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. While Rizwan will be tasked to lead Multan Sultans in the competition, Naseem Shah will don the purple jersey of Quetta Gladiators once again. The two teams will face off against each other on 31 January at National Stadium Karachi.

