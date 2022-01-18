BRT Peshawar Reaches Record Number of Passengers

TransPeshawar has reported a record increase in the number of daily ridership on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the TransPeshawar BRT service said that the daily statistics show that the number of its passengers has crossed 254,000. BRT Peshawar also thanked the public for its complete trust in the service.

ALSO READ BRT Peshawar to Add New Buses to its Fleet to Accommodate More Passengers

Given the growing number of passengers, the spokesperson said that the stop schedules for Express Routes No. 1 and No. 8 have been extended, and the stop schedule for Route No. 9 will also be increased soon.

BRT Peshawar currently operates 158 buses on nine dedicated routes to provide passengers with 16-hour first-class non-stop service.

ALSO READ Sindh to Get 250 Diesel Hybrid Buses Very Soon

More buses will also be added to the BRT fleet for more routes in the ongoing calendar year in order to accommodate more passengers on a regular basis.