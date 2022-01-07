BRT Peshawar to Add New Buses to its Fleet to Accommodate More Passengers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Minister for Finance and Health, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhangra, has recently announced that the bus rapid transit system (BRT) Peshawar will add more buses to its fleet to accommodate more passengers.

This decision has been made after Minister Jhangra asked for public opinion on social media regarding BRT Peshawar, in response to which the people not only shared their views but also praised the BRT project. One opinion that was taken seriously was to increase the number of buses.

A number of people asked to raise the number of BRT buses as the locals have been facing problems at peak hours. All of the buses become overcrowded in the evening, leaving no space for the rest of the passengers at the bus stop. However, those who still manage to get inside are bound to travel while standing all the way as the seats are completely filled.

The recent announcement has come as good news for the citizens of Peshawar, as the addition of more buses to BRT would lessen the difficulties faced by daily passengers along with ensuring an economical mode of transport for the public.