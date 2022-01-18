Govt to Close Schools for Students of a Specific Age Group

As the Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, the Federal Government is considering suspending the on-campus educational process for children aged less than 12 years, Federal Health Secretary, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, has revealed.

These remarks from the Health Secretary come a day after the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) held on Monday to discuss the closure of educational institutes ended without any decision.

Speaking during a TV show earlier today, Dr. Nausheen said that this proposal is being considered because the students aged above 12 years are required to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus and they can continue the on-campus academic process while strictly adhering to the SOPs.

On the other hand, since students aged less than 12 years are not required to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus, they are more vulnerable to contracting the viral infection. Therefore, the Federal Government is considering shifting the learning process of the said age group online.

Dr. Nausheen categorically denied the widespread perception that the Federal Government is aiming to achieve herd immunity and is not taking the health of children seriously.

She added that the decision to shut down schools and colleges was deferred on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) which suggested the IPEMC take the final decision based on the COVID-19 positivity data among students in educational institutes. In this regard, COVID-19 testing is underway at schools and colleges in the country and a final decision regarding their closure will be made soon.

Via: The News