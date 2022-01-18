Punjab Issues New Dress Code For School Children

The Punjab government has imposed a new dress code for male and female students in both public and private schools in the province. The dress code will come into effect immediately.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Punjab Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, revealed that boys will now be required to wear caps while girls will be needed to wear a headscarf.

Dr. Murad Raas also issued stern instructions to all public and private schools to ensure compliance with the recently enacted directives. In case of violation, legal action will be taken against the administration of the respective public or private school, warned Dr. Murad Raas.

Besides, the Minister said that for the first time the Holy Quran is being taught at both public and private educational institutes in the province. Students from classes 1 to 5 are being taught Naazra (Quran reading) while students from classes 6 to 12 are being taught Tafseer (Quran explanation).

This isn’t the first time a dress code has been imposed in an educational institute in the country. In December last year, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad’s (UAF) Toba Tek Singh sub-campus banned male students from wearing shorts, cut-off jeans, and trousers and female students from wearing t-shirts, jeans, sleeveless shirts, see-through, and skintight dresses.

In September last year, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) banned female teachers from wearing jeans and tights and male teachers from jeans and t-shirts. In January last year, Bacha Khan University ordered female students to wear black abayas with either white or black headscarves and male students to wear plain shirts with either blue or black dress pants or shalwar kameez.