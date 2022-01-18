Here’s When Metro Bus Service to Islamabad Airport Starts

Preparations for the inauguration of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service on 23 March are underway. Its route will be between Peshawar Mor and the New Islamabad Airport, with Peshawar Mor Central Station as the main pick-up point.

Advertisement

The route will be served by 30 metro buses and will run daily from 7 AM to 11 PM, with a fare of Rs. 30 per ticket. This time frame is expected to grow as a result of the new route.

ALSO READ Islamabad Allows Traffic on Wrong Side of Major Highway

Moreover, a shuttle bus service will also run from three different points in the federal capital, all coming to the central Peshawar Mor station.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) had built a 27-km long route from Peshawar Mor to the New Islamabad Airport for the service last March at a total of Rs. 16 billion. A ‘Capital Mass Transit Authority’ will also be established to oversee the bus management and service. It will come into power under an act of the parliament and will function under the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

ALSO READ Murree to Get More Wardens to Deal With Traffic Jams

In other news, a coaster bus service will be run by the Rawalpindi Regional Transport Authority between Koral and Rawat. This service will facilitate the public to commute from Islamabad to New Islamabad Airport while offering affordability and convenience. It will also remedy public transportation issues such as overcrowding and overcharging along this route.