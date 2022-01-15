Islamabad Allows Traffic on Wrong Side of Major Highway

In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion during rush hours, Islamabad’s city managers have decided to partially detour the flow of vehicles onto the wrong side of Islamabad Expressway from Koral to Faizabad in the morning and evening.

The Expressway is one of the federal capital’s busiest thoroughfares, and its traffic flow has increased manifold in recent years, mostly because of the rapid construction of housing societies around it. Also, several thousand people drive daily to Islamabad in the morning and return in the evening, which is why the route is congested during peak hours.

The new arrangements were presented by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, to the Chairman of the CDA and Chief Commissioner, Amer Ali Ahmed, who directed the traffic police head to proceed with them on an experimental basis.

CDA Chairman Ahmed was informed that two lanes of the expressway (on either side) will be utilized during rush hours, which will give motorists seven lanes for their commute. Additionally, the road’s median barrier will be demolished at certain places to allow vehicles to enter the Expressway from the other side.

Sources said that Chairman Ahmed urged the traffic police to be cautious while carrying out these difficult tasks, and added that if they are successful, the same will be implemented from Faizabad to Koral. Regarding the risks involved, he stated that the Islamabad Police is a skilled force and hoped they would be able to handle traffic on both sides of the road.