Pakistani Judge Loses Half a Million in Online Fraud

In yet another incident of online fraud, a three-member fraudulent gang deprived an Additional District and Sessions Judge in Gujranwala of more than Rs. 500,000.

According to details, the gang called the judge on his phone and one of its members introduced himself as the representative of a bank. The unsuspecting judge disclosed all of his personal information, including the pin codes of credit and debit cards.

Within minutes of obtaining the details, the gang withdrew over Rs. 500,000 from the judge’s bank account. The judge contacted the Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) when he realized that he never approved this transaction.

FIA’s CCW Gujranwala jumped into action immediately and started conducting raids to nab the gang. Within a few hours, FIA successfully arrested all three members of the gang and recovered the stolen amount. A case has also been registered against the three culprits under the relevant clauses of the concerned laws and further investigation is underway.

The number of cases involving fraudsters depriving citizens of millions of rupees through online fraud is on the rise across the country.

While the victims of online fraud belong to all walks of life, businesspersons, government officials, lawyers, doctors, goods suppliers, and traders based in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta are more prone to online scammers.