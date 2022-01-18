Federal and Provincial Employees Ordered to Get Booster Shots

The civil administration of district Rawalpindi has ordered all employees of both provincial and federal organizations situated in the district to receive the booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest.

The decision has been made by the District Health Authority (DHA) Rawalpindi as the district’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands above 10% and is expected to rise even more considering the overall Coronavirus situation.

In an official statement, DHA Rawalpindi directed both federal and provincial employees in the district to get booster doses as soon as possible to avoid contracting the Omicron variant which is spreading rapidly in the country.

DHA Rawalpindi has also requested the heads of all federal and provincial organizations situated in the district to order all the employees to submit proof of booster shots. It also asked them to take stern action, including withholding the salary, against those who fail to get vaccinated within due time.

Speaking in this regard, District Health Officer (DHO) Rawalpindi, Dr. Ehsan Ghani, said that COVID-19 booster shots reduce the risk of contracting the Omicron variant significantly.

DHO Rawalpindi added that in case a person tests positive for Omicron variant despite receiving the booster shot, they will experience mild or moderate symptoms while the chances of them getting hospitalized or dying will be extremely low.